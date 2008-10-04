How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Create Your Own Crazy Nokia Headphone Concept

Nokia has one of the best browser-based advertising toys we've seen in a long time. You can design your own outlandish headphone concept with a smooth, easy to use 3D interface. The best will be chosen for real (probably also conceptual) fabrication, but we're wondering...WHY IN THE WORLD CAN'T WE ACTUALLY BUY HEADPHONES THAT ARE THIS AWESOME??

Nokia, or anyone else, give us a headphone customisation device that's both this absurd and robust, throw a $US150 pricetag on the end product and we can promise you'll bank. Because there's got to be slave labour somewhere on this planet that can glue orange cups and organ pipes on a carbon headband for 10 cents an hour. [Nokia via bbGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

4k apollo apollo-13 moon nasa science space

NASA Recreated What Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw While Circling The Moon In A Glorious 4K Visualisation

Despite not actually getting to walk on its surface, the Apollo 13 astronauts were still able to visit the moon from a distance of around 254 kilometres which is closer than most of their fellow Earth dwellers will ever get to it. You can, however, see exactly what those astronauts saw while encircling the moon thanks to a stunning new visualisation NASA has released in 4K.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles