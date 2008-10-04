Create Your Own Crazy Nokia Headphone Concept

Nokia has one of the best browser-based advertising toys we've seen in a long time. You can design your own outlandish headphone concept with a smooth, easy to use 3D interface. The best will be chosen for real (probably also conceptual) fabrication, but we're wondering...WHY IN THE WORLD CAN'T WE ACTUALLY BUY HEADPHONES THAT ARE THIS AWESOME??

Nokia, or anyone else, give us a headphone customisation device that's both this absurd and robust, throw a $US150 pricetag on the end product and we can promise you'll bank. Because there's got to be slave labour somewhere on this planet that can glue orange cups and organ pipes on a carbon headband for 10 cents an hour. [Nokia via bbGadgets]