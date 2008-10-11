Confederate Fighter Motorcycle Will Cut You, Not Care

The Fighter motorcycle by the Confederate Motor Company is available in special limited edition form at Neiman Marcus. Featuring an advanced titanium, aluminium and carbon fibre chassis, the bike is powered by a 120ci 45-degree air-cooled V-Twin engine that allegedly propels riders to speeds of 305kph. But we just can't get over its design—as if the bike was carved sharply from a single block of metal. In fact, we even prefer the bike to one of Confederate's latest concept designs. And how often does that happen? One of 45 Fighters can be yours for $US110,000. [Neiman Marcus via Luxury Launches]