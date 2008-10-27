Concorde Still Most Amazing Flying Experience Five Years Later

This weekend marked the fifth anniversary of the last commercial flight of the Concorde. Capable of flying at a cruise speed of Mach 2.02 thanks to its four Olympus 593 Mk 610 afterburning turbojets, the Concorde bridged London to New York in just 3.5 hours. Still today, this supersonic jet remains one of the most technologically advanced, probably the prettiest—in that futuristic 70s aesthetic that would make Jon Ive faint—and, as you can see in the video, perhaps the most amazing commercial air ride ever created. The fastest-ever Concorde returned to the Intrepid museum in NYC a few days ago, where it "flew" for the last time thanks to a 500-ton crane:

Capuccinos on board? What a sad sad destiny to a majestic flying machine:

The Concorde travelling to the Intrepid in 2003, after its last flight.

