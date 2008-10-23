Comcast has announced that they have upgraded their DOCSIS 3.0 service to offer new high-speed 22Mbps/5Mbps and 50Mbps/10Mbps options. They have also increased the speed along standard tiers: 6Mbps/1Mbps will be upgraded to 12Mbps/2Mbps and 8Mbps/2Mbps will be increased to 16Mbps/2Mbps—both at no cost to subscribers. The "Ultra" 22Mbps plan will run for $US63 while the "Extreme 50" 50Mbps plan will hit for $US140. Unfortunately, the new service will be available only in the New England area intially—including Boston, Philadelphia, and parts of New Hampshire and New Jersey. The goal is to expand the service nationwide in the near future.
Comcast Offering New 22Mbps and 50Mbps Speed Tiers, Upgrading Existing Service
