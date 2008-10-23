Colorware Adds Visual Spice to iPods, Better Scratch Protection For iPod Touch

We've covered Colorware's professional gadget painting in the past—and were more than satisfied after seeing their work close up, but their latest iPod colouring seems to be more than just cosmetic. The iPod Nano 2G colour-coats the shiny silver metallic back with a colour layer, which most likely handles fingerprints and scratches better than the original surface. They also paint iPod Nano 4G and iPod Classic as well as iPhone 3G, so you've got options on those devices as well. The process is not all that cheap ($US125 to send yours in), but it's definitely worth it considering that they do a great job and you'll be using these gadgets for years. [Colorware]