Coffee Tastes Sweeter with Giant Mechanised Beasts

We down 2-3 cups of coffee a day at Gizmodo Midwest HQ (my tiny apartment consisting of just me), but rarely do we put thought in the labour that brings us beans (fair trade, I swear!). Luckily, BoingBoing corresponded with the 2008 US World Barista Champion to take a look at coffee harvesting in Brazil. Because otherwise, we'd never have known about giant harvesting vehicles that engulf whole trees or the juxtaposition of automated and traditional drying, roasting and packing techniques that follow collection. If you like coffee, you'll enjoy the 6-minute clip. [boingboing]