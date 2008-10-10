Coffee Tastes Sweeter with Giant Mechanised Beasts

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We down 2-3 cups of coffee a day at Gizmodo Midwest HQ (my tiny apartment consisting of just me), but rarely do we put thought in the labour that brings us beans (fair trade, I swear!). Luckily, BoingBoing corresponded with the 2008 US World Barista Champion to take a look at coffee harvesting in Brazil. Because otherwise, we'd never have known about giant harvesting vehicles that engulf whole trees or the juxtaposition of automated and traditional drying, roasting and packing techniques that follow collection. If you like coffee, you'll enjoy the 6-minute clip. [boingboing]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

