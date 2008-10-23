How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Coffee Table Makes Retro Gaming a Contemporary Experience

Half MAME cabinet, half pretentious furniture, this new coffee table by Surface Tension mixes worlds to adultise your gaming habit. Available in walnut or oak, the table features a 19-inch LCD, Shuttle PC with dual core CPU, integrated USB and HDMI outputs, 100W of speakers and two sets of high quality buttons and joysticks. With this hardware configuration, you can play games on the table or output the experience to your HDTV.

For those who already have a PC of their own to stick inside, the table is available gutted of its computer components but still packing all of the joysticks and handy ports. In this bare bones configuration, the table runs about $US4,000. Fully loaded with the PC and two packs of games, the system is priced at $US4,900. (Those prices include delivery and VAT in the UK.)

Of course, there are other options if your cheap or like your MAME furniture in black. But this Surface Tension table is the most stylish tabletop arcade setup we've seen yet. [Surface Tension via Bornrich]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles