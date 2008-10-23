Coffee Table Makes Retro Gaming a Contemporary Experience

Half MAME cabinet, half pretentious furniture, this new coffee table by Surface Tension mixes worlds to adultise your gaming habit. Available in walnut or oak, the table features a 19-inch LCD, Shuttle PC with dual core CPU, integrated USB and HDMI outputs, 100W of speakers and two sets of high quality buttons and joysticks. With this hardware configuration, you can play games on the table or output the experience to your HDTV.

For those who already have a PC of their own to stick inside, the table is available gutted of its computer components but still packing all of the joysticks and handy ports. In this bare bones configuration, the table runs about $US4,000. Fully loaded with the PC and two packs of games, the system is priced at $US4,900. (Those prices include delivery and VAT in the UK.)

Of course, there are other options if your cheap or like your MAME furniture in black. But this Surface Tension table is the most stylish tabletop arcade setup we've seen yet. [Surface Tension via Bornrich]