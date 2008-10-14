Coffee Cup Powers Your Morning...and Your Gadgets

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Without that cup of coffee in the morning most of us would be completely useless. Now our gadgets can get the same jump start thanks to this coffee cup charger from PowerLine. It features 2 AC outlets and one USB charging port with 200 watts of continuous power (400 watt peak). That's enough to power up some TVs and laptops. Because of its coffee cup shape, the charger fits snugly into most cup holders so it would be ideal for long trips. Just make sure that you don't reach for the PowerLine when you are looking for a sip of Starbucks. Sticking your tongue in this thing would be seriously unpleasant. Available for $US27. [Amazon via GadgetGrid via Coolbuzz]

