Jonathan Gardner of Cnet Asia had an interesting take on Asus' over-stretching of the Eee brand, blaming it on the company's inability to change their local, "Confucian" corporate culture. Gardner, a columnist who apparently knows people, declared that "Asus will not be the next Samsung," mainly because they're following the path of a "typical" Taiwan business story. So, by interesting, I mean arguably incorrect and also kind of racist.
Cnet Columnist Says Asus Screwed Eee Brand Because It's From Taiwan
