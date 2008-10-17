Classic 1960s Brionvega Radio Gets Retro-Modern Update

If you're a fan of retro gadget styling, you've probably come across the work of Italian company Brionvega once or twice. One of Brionvega's most classic designs was the Radiogonografo RR126 from 1965, a versatile piece with folding speakers, a radio, an amplifier, a phonograph and a friendly little robot face. The RR126 is almost impossible to find nowadays and would cost you a fortune—but the company's coming out with an "updated" version called the RR226.

The new version keeps the radio, amp, vinyl playback and robot anthropomorphism, but adds a CD and DVD player as well. The price will undoubtedly still be high when it comes on the market, but... well... let's just say there are less classy designs on which to spend your money. [Boingboing]