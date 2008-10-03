Citroën Concept Car Moves From Gran Turismo To Streets Of Paris

For Gran Turismo V Prologue, the guys from Citroën and Polyphonic Digital (creators of the GT series) got together to create a concept car, the GTbyCITROËN, which was powered by fuel cells that would appear in the game. Then they went and took that concept and made a working prototype which they've just shown off at the Paris Motor show.

Apparently, the car's performance in real life is exactly the same as in the game. Except for the whole playing a game versus driving a car thing, that is.

There's no word on whether or not Citroën are planning on releasing the GTbyCITROËN to the general public, but I guess if enough GT players ask for it, then there may be a pretty good chance. Maybe...