Circuit City's Anti-Death Plan: Amputation

Our grim predictions of the imminent epic fail of perpetual consumer electronics big box second-run Circuit City are unfortunately panning out. The WSJ and AP report that their plan to avoid bankruptcy and death is amputation: Shuttering at least 150 stores (one-fifth of their 712 US locations) and cutting "thousands" of employees, which would let them liquidate $US350 million in inventory. Like buzzards circling overhead, we just hope they make it fully intact to deliver those crazy "the economy is shit" Black Friday deals. [Dallas News]