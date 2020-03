Banks aren't the only thing failing right now. Beleaguered big box Circuit City's stock has dropped below 50 cents a share, meaning it's on the brink of going under. Since Blockbuster pulled out of a deal to buy them earlier this year, it's looking like no one will step in to save them. I'm no big fan of Circuit City, but I don't want to see them fold, either, since less competition is rarely a good thing. [CE Pro, Image via qnr]