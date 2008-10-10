Yes, my friends, it looks like the death spasms are might be kicking in for Circuit City—it's definitely twitching in any case. Fresh off losing $US239 million and watching its stock plunge below 50 cents a share, a firm that advises on manufacturers on whether or not to ship their wares to retailers has just yanked its recommendation for Circuit City. In other words, they don't think Circuit City can pay for the merch. It may very well be seeing CompUSA in retailer heaven soon (before being re-animated like a zombie). [WaPo via Consumerist]
Circuit City Edges Even Closer to Doom
