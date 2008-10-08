CinematographHD: Two Monitors In One Incredible Case Mod

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

When a video editor became depressed looking at his laptop, he did the only logical thing. He went to the garage, whipped out the welding torch and cooked himself up a portable system that could store a five-drive RAID0 array and two 22-inch monitors. Video is captured via unspecified HDMI-wielding video card and project output occurs through a Blu-ray burner. We don't know what the whole honking system weighs in at, but we do know that this 10-minute spark montage build video puts Rocky !, II, III and IV to shame:


I don't know about you, but I'm gonna go do some push ups. [Modders Inc]

