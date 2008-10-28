China Goes With Lenovo For Its Own Google Phone

China will be getting its own version of an Android device in the first quarter of 2009, but rather than going with HTC's G1 handset, China Mobile is opting for a Lenovo Mobile version of the Google phone instead. Details on the Lenovo Android are scarce, but considering the G1's already available through less-than-legal channels in the country, it'll be interesting to see how it fares. Though the black market version costs a pretty ridiculous $US550 right now, it's possible that unauthorised resellers are keeping the price high until other Android sets hit the streets. [Shanghaiist and Electronista]