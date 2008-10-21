Chimpanzees doing anything is funny. But a chimp named Pan-kun tear-assing into the woods on a Segway? Now that is comedy. And don't worry, he managed to survive the ordeal unscathed. My guess was that he was willing to take a risk or two in a daring attempt to escape his captors and the endless humiliation of Japanese television. [Japan Probe via Neatorama]
Chimpanzee Rides Segway in Daring Escape, Crashes in Woods
