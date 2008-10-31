Catching Up: Crashes!

Hey Jason,

Can't sleep, so I'll tell you a story. Returning back to Japan from HK, my father crashed his fine aluminium Italian automobile into the rear end of a Mini Cooper while rushing me to the airport.

Kind of surreal to know you're going to slide into another car and there's nothing you can do about it except yell like a baby. I kind of feel responsible, though, because he usually listens to classical music on his iPod and I got tired of it and so I jacked mine in and put on some Van Halen. What you listen to definitely affects how you drive and I blame that rather than the fact he's too old to be driving as fast as he was. I'd show you the photos, but I think my dad would rather I deleted them all.

Here are some of my favourite posts from yesterday:

