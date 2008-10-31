How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Catch 22 Yo-Yo: At $US460 It'd Better Walk MY Dog

Where as most of us grew up on cheap plastic Duncans, the Catch 22 Yo-Yo caters to our new elitist tastes. We may not be able to even use a "Yo-Yo," but we need an uberpremium version all the same. With just 70 in existence, each Catch 22 is constructed from a black aluminium base and titanium rims. Equipped with an extra large bearing system and a "silicone response system," the Catch 22 starts to sound a lot more like a sports car than a yo-yo. But then again, at $US460, it's priced a lot more like a sports car than a yo-yo, too. [YoYoNation via Uncrate]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles