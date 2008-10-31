Catch 22 Yo-Yo: At $US460 It'd Better Walk MY Dog

Where as most of us grew up on cheap plastic Duncans, the Catch 22 Yo-Yo caters to our new elitist tastes. We may not be able to even use a "Yo-Yo," but we need an uberpremium version all the same. With just 70 in existence, each Catch 22 is constructed from a black aluminium base and titanium rims. Equipped with an extra large bearing system and a "silicone response system," the Catch 22 starts to sound a lot more like a sports car than a yo-yo. But then again, at $US460, it's priced a lot more like a sports car than a yo-yo, too. [YoYoNation via Uncrate]