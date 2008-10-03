Cat Motorcycle is, Well, an Interesting Idea, I Guess

Most of the time, riding a motorcycle makes you look awesome. The exception to this rule? Riding around on the CAT 1 Über-bike, a motorcycle designed by Lee J. Rowland that has you riding around on the back of a gigantic fiberglass jaguar. I'm sure it's an amazing bike, what with its 1200cc Buell 97 S3 Thunderbolt engine and custom air intakes and exhaust system, but come on: you'd look like a total jackass on this thing. And for $US567,000 (!!), I'd better look like James f'ing Dean when I hit the road. [Lee J. Rowland via Book of Joe]