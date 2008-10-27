Casio's W63CA Exilim, World First 8.1-Megapixel Cameraphone Hits Japan

For some reason, the W63CA mobile phone hit the FCC over on this side of the Pacific in August, but now it's officially hit the stores in Japan. It's got a couple of claimed world's firsts, apparently: the world's first 8.1 megapixel cameraphone, and the first with a 3.1-inch 480 × 800 pixels organic EL display. And it's really trying hard to earn the cameraphone name, since it's got a new Exilim image engine, 6-axis vibration compensation, a 28mm-equivalent lens and face recognition, and can also shoot 30fps VGA video. There's Bluetooth, microSD memory, and a Japanese-English translator in the phone part. But unless Casio chooses to replace the CDMA guts of this machine with a more US-friendly version, it's likely to remain in Japan. [Fareastgizmos]