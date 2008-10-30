Cara Lamp is Crystal-Like LED and Silver Circuit-Board Beauty

Those little interlaced blades of ice you sometimes get on the edge of ultra-cold things in wet air: that's the image that popped into my head on seeing the Cara lamp. It's by designer Andreas Ostwald and that fragile crystal-like shape is composed of interlocked flat white circuit boards with silver tracks, sprinkled with 70 white LEDs. How lighting should be to my mind: simple, elegant and stunning. Though presumably it's designer status gives it a price premium that'll place it beyond my lustful reach. [Contemporist via LuxuryLaunches]