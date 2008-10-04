Car Hood Coffee Tables Brings the Garage Into the Living Room

If you're looking for a coffee table with a bit more personality than yet another flatpacked piece of furniture from Ikea, take a look at Joel Hester's awesome handmade coffee tables.

They're all made out of the hoods of vintage American cars, making every table one of a kind and each one coming with what I can only assume is a light scent of gasoline. Not only are they beautiful, but they're also environmentally friendly: each table represents a hood that's not in a landfill and a tree that didn't have to turn into a table. They start at $US850 and he also makes bed frames, desks and other furniture out of hoods. [Joel Hester via CoolHunting]