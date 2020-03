Poor netiquette can be downright infuriating. If you or someone you know has a problem with "shouting" online, the caps lock trainer key should take care of it in a hurry. As you can see, it is a standard key that has been fitted with two fourteen-gauge 10mm lebret spikes. It may seem a little extreme, but sometimes you need to go the extra mile to break a bad habit. Case in point—I routinely flagellate myself for putting my elbows on the table. [Make via CrunchGear]