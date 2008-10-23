How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Callpod Pheonix Bluetooth Conferencing System Hands-On

The Callpod Phoenix Bluetooth conferencing system is finally available, connecting up to five Bluetooth headsets at the same time. It's very much a business-class solution, targeted towards medical, emergency response, restaurant, retail, government, military and enterprise customers who need a teleconferencing solution that doesn't require people sitting around a table, smelling each other's foul breath. With the Phoenix you can make a shared phone call with all five participants sitting at their own desks—assuming their desks are within the 100 meter Bluetooth range.

Our own tests at home found that the Phoenix was pretty solid in doing what it promises. Pairing the five included headsets was as easy as pairing one to your phone. You can then take the headsets and wander around your office (house) and be able to talk to any of the other headsets automatically. Muting and standby options are also available.

Of course, the main reason you'll be using this for (in businesses at least) is to make calls, and that works just fine. Same Callpod Dragon quality, just multiplied by five. The unit also comes with a car charger, a five-way Chargepod charger and a Drone, which is a Bluetooth dongle for your computer so you can pipe the conferencing through a Skype call.

Would we recommend this? Sure, if you're in one of the target markets listed above. If it's your business that's paying the $US3000 price tag, what do you have to worry about? You'll get to listen and participate in conference meetings while going to the bathroom. Can you really put a price on that? Well, yes, and it's $US3000. [Callpod]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles