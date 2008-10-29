Caller ID For Android Adds Location Detection To Your Incoming Calls

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Caller ID from WhitePages is an add-on for the default Android caller ID that enables location detection. The service tells you two bits of info whenever someone (whether they're on your contact list or not) calls: the approximate city the number belongs to and whether or not it's a landline. The app seems to work pretty well for the first (it got my phone's area correct), but wasn't smart enough to know that it wasn't a landline I was calling from. Still, a pretty useful app for those weird numbers you get sometimes. Available now on the Android Marketplace.

