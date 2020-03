In the pursuit of a great idea, inventors can sometimes lose sight of the big picture. I don't doubt that the Calamente Noodle fork is fantastic at spinning up a nice, big fork full of pasta, but I also don't doubt that before the end of a meal with this medieval war museum display piece I would have at least three gruesome lip piercings that I hadn't really planned for. I'll stick with a fork and spoon for now. Or my hands. Or, honestly, anything but this. [Trends in Japan via BBG]