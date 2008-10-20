The wizards at Korea's Yujin Robot have invented a coffee-serving robot. I wish I could tell you more about it, particularly why coffee; looks like it wouldn't have any trouble just as easily serving beer, absinthe or cupcakes. Aving didn't post any additional descriptions, just great photos, so I'm not even sure Cafero knows how to make the coffee it serves. Whatever, it's a cool-looking semi-humanoid robot—with its with tray-friendly arms, a big wheely foot and a touchscreen face—so I decided to share it with you, in depth description or no. [Aving]
Cafero Entertainment Bot Keeps Day Job as Bionic Barista
