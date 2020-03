For those in the audience who have really, and we mean really, scratchy backs, the cactus back scratcher should do the trick. That green tip is no gimmick; that's 100% real Arizona cactus bud if we've ever seen it (and we have, friends). So if you purchase this $US10 therapeutic device, scratch your back and still feel itchy, it's probably time to seek medical attention. There's no hope for you and those wounds need to be tended to. [Back Scratcher World (real site) via Nerd Approved]