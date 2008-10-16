C-17 RC Model Aeroplane Can Probably Carry a Real Tank

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I don't know if this Boeing C-17 GlobeMaster III is the biggest RC aeroplane model in the world, but comparing it to the now-dead previous record holder it looks like we almost may have a tie. In any case, its six metres of wingspan, four turbine engines, and perfect detail make it a worthy competitor for the Top Gun competition. Check the stills to get an idea of this model's majesty.

The original C-17 is 53m, has a wingspan of 51.75m, and can carry 102 troops, a payload of 170,900 lb (77,519 kg) of cargo "distributed at max over 18 463L master pallets or a mix of palletised cargo and vehicles." Its remote-controlled counterpart is made at a 1/10 scale. According to its creators, the model weights 120kg.


It was presented at the EURO Flugtage 2008 RC show byt the Aero-Club Rheidt. [Aero-Club RheidtPhotos from Flickr]

