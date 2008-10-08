Buy a Lego Life-Size Replica of Yourself for $US60,000

Lego Artist Nathan Sawaya—one of the only six certified Lego professionals in the world, three in the US—will do a full-size scale Lego replica of yourself for $US60,000. You just have to order it from Neiman Marcus, send some photographs, and Nathan will build your natural-size 8-bit version. Given his rates, that amount is quite reasonable and, coincidentally, our remaining budget for the rest of the year. Now I just have to come with an excuse to order one of myself and get another $US60,000 to buy one of Uma Thurman. Update: Nathan came to us with some specifics about this work.

Jesús Díaz: On average, how many pieces would it take to do one of these?

Nathan Sawaya: I don't keep track of how many pieces I use in a sculpture because it would get a bit tedious. But I am guessing around 15,000-25,000 individual bricks.

JD: As you are an sculptor, you work straight from reality, no digitising process needed. How many photos do you need to do your work?

NS: Ideally, I would like 16 photos: Eight full body photos from 360 degrees, and eight of the face and head from 360 degrees.

JD: Have you done one of these already? Any famous people?

NS: I did myself, does that count? Seriously, the only other full body adult that I have done so far happens to be Stephen Colbert.

