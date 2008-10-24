Butt-on is Probably the Most Fondleable Night Lamp Ever

When this concept nightlight popped up in the Giz editor chatroom, I had to grab it (if you'll pardon the pun)... how could anyone resist? Pinch. On. Squeeze. Off. Pinch. On. The whole night could be whiled away with its comforting glow and tactile soft translucent silicon-based rubberyness. Uhhh.... sorry, got carried away there. That'd be assuming you couldn't get your hands on a real bum, anyway. Shame it's just a concept by designer Ashish Chaudhary: I've a feeling it could really crack the night-light market. [Yanko Design]