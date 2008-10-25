Butt-Crack Detector: Plumbers Are So Hot These Days

Instructables posted a guide to creating a plumbers'-crack detector, using a LilyPad Arduino controller, a vibrating motor, and a photoresistor to measure how much light is beaming into your crack. When the photoresistor comes uncovered, the motor starts to vibrate, letting you know that your "coin slot" is exposed and people behind you may be looking and/or laughing. After that, it's your choice: hike up those low-ride jeans, or give a little show? [Instructables]