Bun-In-The-Oven Scale Shows How Pregnant She Really Is

As if her expanding belly—among two other bigger, more fantastic body parts—isn't proof enough to show you how pregnant your baby mama is, the Bun-In-The-Oven Scale will remind your woman of her pregnancy journey, via expanding waistline images, every time she has gained another 20 pounds—that's one ginormous baby! Oh, and did we mention that when you buy this $US95 scale, you also get a new bed? Yes, we're talking about that dingy old couch in the living room with that really uncomfortable spring sticking out. [Uncommon Goods via Nerd Approved]