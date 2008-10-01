Bullet-Shaped Bollinger Champagne Cooler, For 007's Giant Gun

A giant gun that fires bullets containing chilled bottles of Bollinger...sounds like a psychedelic James Bond-theme dream. But at least the bullet bit is nearly a reality. Bollinger has come up with this 007-themed champagne bottle cooler in time for Quantum of Solace that actually is bullet-shaped, though there's no giant Walther PPK to fire it. It's fabulously silly, and presumably fabulously priced since it's a strictly limited edition run of just 207. Maybe Bond should worry about it though: you know, the saying goes "somewhere out there there's a bullet with your name on it"... [Sybarites via Luxurylaunches]