Bullet-Shaped Bollinger Champagne Cooler, For 007's Giant Gun

A giant gun that fires bullets containing chilled bottles of Bollinger...sounds like a psychedelic James Bond-theme dream. But at least the bullet bit is nearly a reality. Bollinger has come up with this 007-themed champagne bottle cooler in time for Quantum of Solace that actually is bullet-shaped, though there's no giant Walther PPK to fire it. It's fabulously silly, and presumably fabulously priced since it's a strictly limited edition run of just 207. Maybe Bond should worry about it though: you know, the saying goes "somewhere out there there's a bullet with your name on it"... [Sybarites via Luxurylaunches]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

