Buffalo Might Be Back in the Cheap Router Business With Patent Victory

As the happy owner of a cheapass Buffalo WHR-G125 router running DD-WRT, the ridiculous BS patent lawsuit that got Buffalo being banned from selling routers in the US was deeply aggravating. Great news for Buffalo and reasonable people everywhere, CSIRO's patent claims have been ruled invalid, and Buffalo is getting a new trial, so we'll be able to buy Buffalo's awesome cheapo routers again. One day, anyway. [Buffalo via Slashdot - Thanks Chubbs!]