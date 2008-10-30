British Designer Makes Insane Looking Chairs Out of Hard-To-Recycle Trash

British designer Osian Batyka-Williams has gone on a recycling bent, turning unwanted, but hard to reuse objects into unique, if not particularly comfortable looking chair designs. For instance, his cutlery chair draws attention to the fact that some restaurants change their cutlery as often as every nine months, which is interesting, but all I can think about is how it'll put a fork in my butt when I try to spoon. Check out some of his other chair ideas. [Toxel]

Reusable components are salvaged from abandoned furniture and fittings, and then combined with a touch of FSC plywood to create unique hybrids.