We haven't had much experience with brightkite, a social networking site with a special focus on location based people, places and photos, but their iPhone app, seen here, has our interest piqued. In fact, there's so much going on between geotagging pictures, instant messaging and profiling people that the brightkite app feels like a mini OS unto itself. There's no word on when this application will hit the iTunes Store, but you can request an account so you're ready for it over at brightkite's site. [brightkite via digg]