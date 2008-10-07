Breakthrough in Holographic Tech Makes 3D Sets 5 to 10 Years Away

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Holographic television sets may be only a few years off thanks to a new breakthrough in 3D technology. Researchers at the University of Arizona said they had made the first updatable 3D displays with memory, a prerequisite for getting any holographic image to move. With the new technology, displays can now be erased and rewritten in a matter of minutes.

Though that's still far slower than the refresh rate of normal 2D television sets, the researchers said that speeding the frame rate up would be a piece of cake compared to the first breakthrough. They were so confident, they even gave a time peg—five to ten years before the technology would reach the market. That's right, folks! Five to ten years before every wannabe-Luke Skywalker in the world will get to endlessly loop that integral Star Wars scene.

