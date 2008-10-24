Breaking Down the First 24 Hours of the Android Marketplace and the iPhone App Store

The folks at Medialets have put together a number-crunching comparison of the iPhone App Store and the Android Marketplace after the first 24 hours. There is nothing really Earth-shattering in the data, but it does provide some insight into the similarities between iPhone and G1 users. Basically, it illustrates that both parties are interested in the same sorts of apps, given the fact that the distributions are fairly similar. One could draw the conclusion that Android users are more into lifestyle and productivity-based functionality, but without detailed information comparing the number of these apps released by both platforms at launch, this assessment is probably a bit premature. [Medialets]