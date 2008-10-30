How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

Bacon & Eggs.jpgPlayStation3 Won't Get Holiday Season Price Drop Says Sony Dammit! At least they're giving away LittleBigPlanet... Mars Phoenix Losing an Arm, Going On Life Support Hang in there, little guy! Windows 7 Taskbar, 'Peek' and Multitouch Gestures Caught On Video What are you guys thinking about Windows 7? Looking good?

I'm a PC, and I'm Creepy as Hell Bring back Seinfeld!

High Performance Fighter Uniform Can Stop Bleeding In 20 Seconds Finally, proper gangsta clothing!

Tactics and Strategies in the First Real Internet Election This is definitely the first US election I've really been following... what about you guys?

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles