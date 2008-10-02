Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Wednesday Night

3D Force Field Opens Door for Holodeck, Virtual Touchable Leia This could be the answer to today's Question of the Day...

Hands-on with the Sony Alpha 900 He's right about the heavy - this thing could knock out a gorilla.

Apple Drops NDA for iPhone Software, Apologises Between Teeth One small victory for iPhone developers. Emphasis on the small... Incredible Secrets of the World's Largest Plasma TV Panny's 150-inch plasma really is a monster. Named Dorothy.

Giz Explains: An Illustrated Guide to Every Stupid Memory Card You Need If you've ever been confused by memroy cards, here's your answer.