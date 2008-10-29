How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Crepes.jpgSonos Audio System Brings Controller App to iPhone, Firmware 2.7 Update With Last.fm and 15,000+ Radio Stations Awesome news for Sonos owners who also own an iPhone. Not so interesting for everyone else...

Artificial Diamonds Still Forever, Just Now Sparklier and Defect-Free Cheap engagement and wedding rings FTW!

Goodbye, Productivity: MTV Music Site Posts Every Music Video Ever It works over here, and they have heaps of stuff! There goes my day...

Cough Captured on Film Using Supersonic Photography Technique That's it I'm never coughing again. Dis-gust-ing.

Windows 7 Walkthrough, Boot Video and Impressions The sooner this arrives, the better for Windows users everywhere.

PS3 Guitar Hero Drums Aren't Working in Rock Band Nnnnoooooooo!!! Foiled again! Damn you Activision!

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

