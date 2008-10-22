How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

fruit yoghurt and granola breakfast.jpgTouchscreen Eee PC Due Early 2009, Will Run Windows 7 Later Says Asus CEO I'm not sure why people are so keen on a tablet Eee - Tablets are generally pretty awkward, in my experience.

Microsoft Proposes Phones That Tap and Rub to Get Your Attention Not sure about the tapping, but a phone rubbing in my pocket is sure to get some attention.

Samsung Epix (aka BlackJack III) First Smartphone With Built-In Optical Mouse, Not Lasers If only it had lasers...

Apple Stops Mac Mini Shipments to Retailers, Says to Expect No More The Mac mini is dead? Say it isn't so!

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
hybrids jalopnik porsche porsche-911 porsche-911-hybrid

A Hybrid Porsche 911 Sounds Like A Packaging Nightmare

Some were surprised when the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S debuted with no electrification, as it seems like a logical step in milking more performance out of one of the longest-running sports car legacies. But Porsche is still developing a hybrid 911, it just sounds like a lot of hard work.

