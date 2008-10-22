Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

Touchscreen Eee PC Due Early 2009, Will Run Windows 7 Later Says Asus CEO I'm not sure why people are so keen on a tablet Eee - Tablets are generally pretty awkward, in my experience.

Microsoft Proposes Phones That Tap and Rub to Get Your Attention Not sure about the tapping, but a phone rubbing in my pocket is sure to get some attention.

Samsung Epix (aka BlackJack III) First Smartphone With Built-In Optical Mouse, Not Lasers If only it had lasers...

Apple Stops Mac Mini Shipments to Retailers, Says to Expect No More The Mac mini is dead? Say it isn't so!