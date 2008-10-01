How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Breakfast Wrap: Best Of Tuesday Night

breakfast-cows.jpgLG Will Release Self-Proclaimed World's Thinnest 8MP Camera Phone Camera phones still have a long way to go before they can compete with compact cameras though...

Virgin Galactic Will Help Monitor Climate As Well As Fly You to Space I'm falling in love with Virgin Galactic at the moment. Anyone want to donate $250K so I can get a flight?

Carbon Nanotube Manufacturing Breakthrough Could Mean Bye-Bye Steel How long until Tony Stark becomes Carbon Nanotube Man then?

Phoenix Lander Watches Snow Falling on Mars Am I the only person who's starting to picture the Phoenix rover as a Wall-E type character?

Bar2D2, the R2-D2 of Failed Space Operas This, my friends, is the future of robotics.

Nintendo Pedometer: Walking Is Now in Shortage Fantastic! More games where you exercise on the way.

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles