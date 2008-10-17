Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Australia To Build Great Firewall Down Under Oh, For F^*k's Sake - I thought we were smarter than this! Conroy, stop being a douchebag!

Google Has a Remote Kill Switch For Android Apps Oh noes! Not a kill switch to protect consumers? Whatever will we do? (Sorry, I'm still seething about the Australian firewall).

Sony PSP 3000 Sliced and Diced It doesn't look quite so pretty on the inside.

Minoru 3D Webcam Brings Virtual Sex Closer to Reality Finally - the world's waited too long for a 3D webcam...

MacBook and MacBook Pro Dual Review Sure, they're expensive - but I still want one. Damn you Apple!