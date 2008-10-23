Brando's ID Pass Spycam is For, Uh... Industrial Espionage?

I know spy tech is interesting stuff, but this ID-pass holder spycam from Brando has me pondering. I mean... it's all very clever and such, able to record 1.2-megapixel photos, audio and CIF-resolution video onto its 4GB internal storage and is USB rechargeable. But its likely use is for genuine industrial espionage, which really isn't very nice. Or am I being overly sensitive? Still, it's a meaty $US174, so you're going to have to really want to snoop on your office operations, and bore a hole in your genuine ID before you stick it on the top of this. [Brando via i4u]