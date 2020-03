Wow. Just wow. Call me a cultural elitist, but who considers it socially acceptable to hang a glowing pair of balls from your rear bumper? I don't care if they're connected to your brake lighting, they're just wrong. I never thought it possible for LEDs to be horrifically misappropriated, but BrakeNutz just rewrote the script on that. Check out the video over on Jalopnik. [BrakeNutz via Jalopnik]