Boxee Media Centre Now Streams Hulu, Comedy Central and CBS to Apple TV

Boxee, the free media centre software that you can easily install on your Apple TV via a USB patch stick (as well as any other recent OS X machine), now supports Hulu streaming, as well as CBS and Comedy Central (for South Park and Daily Show/Colbert). It's an alpha release, so you'll need an invitation to download the app (use this special hookup for Giz readers) to get streaming. It will also play videos of myriad codecs stored on networked drives, and lots of other tastiness. A quick try on my Intel Mac yielded a nice stream of the most recent episode of the Office—not bad at all. Ahem, Apple—third parties are now not just walking, but dancing circles around you with these unofficial add-ons. [Boxee]