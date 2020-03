Not the most practical DSLR bag, but Acme Made's Bowler is definitely the awesomest, if only for the strong odour of The Big Lebowski. You won't be able to cram a million lenses into its satin-lined polyurethane shell, but if The Jesus carried around a DSLR, you know it would be in this bag. And you don't fu—well, you know the rest. If the red's a little too flamboyant for you, there'll be navy and black versions following it in December for $US40. [Acme Made via Crave via BBG]